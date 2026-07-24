"Congratulations to everyone who has been promoted. But please let go of any illusion that you were selected for the ninth elected term on the strength of your own ability and performance alone."

Im Seong-cheol, chairman of the Gangnam-gu district office's integrated civil servants union, issued a sharply worded statement Friday in response to the district's second-half promotion reshuffle.

Im said the promotions had been rushed, showed no consideration for staff working at neighborhood community centers, and left out the safety and transportation bureau — making it difficult to see any fairness. "I strongly feel this was about clearing the personnel debts of the eighth elected term," he said.

However, he added that he would respect the decisions, as they were ultimately the judgment of those with policy authority in the ninth elected term.

Im also raised concerns about a change to overtime rules for civil servants taking effect Oct. 1, under which the daily overtime cap of four hours will be replaced by a system recognizing actual hours worked within a monthly ceiling of 57 hours.

"Since 2018, we have consistently urged the Ministry of Interior and Safety to fix what we considered an unreasonable system, but our requests were never accepted," he said. "Seeing it now move forward without any particular effort, simply because the president changed, leaves me feeling hollow."

Im also criticized what he described as a closed personnel structure within the Gangnam-gu district office.

He noted that before 1995, Seoul Metropolitan Government civil servants rotated through autonomous districts, meaning many of today's bureau and division chiefs have experience working in other districts. "After the civilian government took office in 1993, working conditions for civil servants improved and more university graduates entered public service, which significantly changed the makeup of Seoul's civil servant workforce," he said.

He then said that in the early 2000s, Gangnam-gu's push for e-government and administrative digitization reduced corruption tied to paper documents and rapidly transformed the working environment. "However, the mindset of some senior officials and the way the organization is run remain stuck in the past," he said.

He argued that while Gangnam-gu employs many talented people, personnel decisions are trapped in a revolving-door structure built around specific personal networks. "Employees with strong academic backgrounds and real capabilities are being assigned to annex buildings or neighborhood community centers rather than the main office, and are not able to put their abilities to proper use," he said.

He added that failing to make proper use of even those hired through the open Grade 7 recruitment process amounted to a self-negation of the very purpose of the civil service hiring and personnel system. "The organization must not become one where personal connections and regional ties are so dominant that promotion candidates seem predetermined, and where working harder only makes people feel more aggrieved," he said.

Im also called on officials who had been newly promoted or assigned to new posts to adopt a humble attitude.

"You must approach organizational life not as a guest but as an owner," he said. "You do not have to be a manager to play that role. Please fulfill your responsibilities fully in the position you currently hold."

He then said department heads should feel a sense of responsibility, recognizing that they are filling a position someone else equally capable might have held. "Think of it as carrying an extra sack of rice on your shoulders, and do not try to lord yourself over others," he said.

"The position you now hold is one someone else desperately wanted — and perhaps one someone else could have done even better," he added. "Ease the tension in your shoulders, and listen carefully to the difficulties your staff are facing."

In closing, Im said Gangnam-gu District Mayor Kim Hyeon-gi understands the distinction between what a basic local government can and cannot do. "I expect staff will also be able to reduce unnecessary workloads and work more reasonably," he said. "I hope every employee fulfills their role faithfully in their own position."