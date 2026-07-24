Kim Eve (43, real name Kim So-jin), a first-generation broadcaster once celebrated as one of AfreecaTV's "four goddesses," has announced her return to streaming after her release from prison.

On Thursday, Kim posted on her Instagram that she had made her account public for the first time in four or five years. "I haven't taken many photos so there isn't much to see, but I'm going to start posting now," she wrote.

She said she had been broadcasting on Panda, an online streaming platform, for several years but found it difficult in various ways, adding that she plans to try YouTube instead. Her comeback broadcast is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Kim began internet broadcasting in 2001, making her one of the medium's first-generation figures in South Korea. She rose to prominence on AfreecaTV in the 2010s, earning enough fame to be named among the platform's "four goddesses" alongside Yumdaeng, Edge and Kkotbin. In 2013, it emerged that she had taken home 300 million won ($204,000) in star balloon earnings — net of fees and taxes — over just eight months. By 2015, she was reported to be pulling in 80 million won a month in star balloon sales at the height of her popularity.

Her career took a turn in 2022, however, when she was indicted on charges of borrowing money and failing to repay it. She was sentenced to eight months in prison on appeal and has since completed her sentence.