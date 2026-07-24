The Seoul Metropolitan Council elected Lee Byeong-do (Democratic Party of Korea, Eunpyeong 2) as chair of its Operations Committee at the 338th extraordinary session, held Tuesday.

Lee is a three-term veteran of the 10th and 11th Seoul Metropolitan Councils, where he served as chair of the Budget and Accounts Committee and was active on the Operations, Health and Welfare, and Planning and Economy committees. Throughout his tenure he has focused on citizen-centered policy development and sound council management.

The Operations Committee is the Seoul Metropolitan Council's central standing committee, overseeing the Council Secretariat, the Seoul mayor's secretariat and the political deputy mayor's office. It serves as the council's control tower, comprehensively reviewing major city policies and current issues while coordinating overall council operations.

Lee outlined four priority initiatives for the committee: innovation in AI- and digital-based legislative activities; a full overhaul of the legislative communications system; strengthening the lawmaker support system; and building a local-activity support system.

Key Priorities for Operations Committee Chair Lee Byeong-do

The first priority centers on AI- and digital-based legislative innovation — introducing generative AI and digital technology across all legislative activities to enhance lawmakers' policy capabilities and productivity.

The second calls for a comprehensive overhaul of the legislative communications system, diagnosing and restructuring the council's public relations infrastructure so citizens can more easily and accurately learn about lawmakers' legislative achievements.

The third focuses on strengthening the lawmaker support system — building support structures covering policy development, legislation, budgeting and administrative audits so lawmakers can concentrate fully on their legislative work.

The fourth aims to establish a local-activity support system that systematically assists lawmakers in fulfilling their campaign pledges, resolving constituent grievances and communicating with residents, creating a field-centered legislative environment closest to the public.

Lee said he would not stop at reforming Seoul Metropolitan Council operations and strengthening the lawmaker support system. "We will work closely with local councils across the country to lead the way in raising the status of local assemblies and improving the system," he said, adding that he would share the results of Seoul Metropolitan Council's operational reforms with local councils nationwide "to build a new development model for local assemblies."

He also outlined his approach to leadership. "Rather than leading with the authority of the chair, I will build an Operations Committee that runs together with all lawmakers on the basis of cooperation and communication, and create a Seoul Metropolitan Council that citizens can trust," Lee said.

The Operations Committee plans to move into full operation for the first half of the 12th council term, beginning with the appointment of a vice chair.