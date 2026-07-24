A Ukrainian Air Force F-16 has shot down a Russian fighter jet in aerial combat, the top US military commander confirmed — the first such kill since the jets were delivered to Ukraine roughly two years ago.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing Tuesday that "there was a first air-to-air kill recently of a Russian fighter by a Ukrainian F-16," according to Newsweek, the New York Post and Kyiv Post, which reported his remarks Wednesday.

Caine did not identify the type of aircraft shot down, the timing of the engagement or its location. Ukrainian defense outlet Militarny analyzed that the incident corresponds to a Russian Sukhoi Su-35 lost over eastern Ukraine on July 8.

Caine added that Ukraine had "significantly strengthened its multilayered defense system over the past several years with support from multiple partners."

The Ukrainian Air Force announced via Telegram on July 8 that it had shot down a Russian Su-35 on the eastern front, without disclosing the weapon used.

Militarny reported that a Ukrainian MiG-29 maneuvered as if attacking a ground target to draw out the Su-35, after which two F-16s entered the engagement and one successfully downed the Russian jet.

A Telegram channel believed to be linked to the Russian Air Force claimed that three Ukrainian aircraft and a Patriot air defense system had targeted the Su-35 and that the pilot survived, though no evidence was provided to support the claim.

Ukraine's F-16s have primarily been used to intercept Russian missiles and drones since their introduction. They are credited with shooting down more than 1,000 drones and cruise missiles in total.

The Su-35 is one of Russia's frontline fighters. Open-source tracking group Oryx has recorded nine Su-35s destroyed since the start of the war.

This marks the first time the outcome of a real aerial engagement between an American-made F-16 and a Russian-made Su-35 has been made public. Both aircraft types are operated by multiple countries.

Ukraine is estimated to have around 39 F-16s, having lost at least three. NATO members including Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway have formed an international coalition pledging to supply F-16s to Ukraine and train its pilots.