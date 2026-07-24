EuBiologics announced Friday that its proprietary adjuvant platform EcML has completed Type IV Drug Master File registration with the US Food and Drug Administration and received an official DMF number.

The Type IV DMF filing covers EcML's raw materials, manufacturing process and quality specifications — the core chemistry, manufacturing and controls data. A DMF is a regulatory system under which drug ingredient manufacturers submit manufacturing and quality information to the FDA in advance, allowing global pharmaceutical companies to reference that data directly when filing an Investigational New Drug application or Biologics License Application for vaccines incorporating EcML.

EcML is an MPLA-class adjuvant that activates TLR4, an immune receptor, to enhance vaccine immunogenicity. Developed using recombinant technology licensed from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology, it is produced directly from the cell membranes of transgenic E. coli through a proprietary process that simplifies manufacturing while securing high purity, mass-production capacity and price competitiveness. The company expects the FDA DMF registration to serve as a decisive asset in reducing regulatory uncertainty during technology licensing and co-development negotiations with global big pharma.

EuBiologics is currently developing a shingles vaccine, a respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and an Alzheimer's treatment vaccine incorporating EcML through its US joint venture, EUPOP Life Sciences. The company plans to use the DMF registration as a springboard to accelerate development of its own pipeline while expanding co-development and technology licensing partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies.

The company has also secured a product lineup capable of supplying ELS — a liposome-based adjuvant formulation — in both liquid and lyophilized forms, and expects customized raw material and formulation supply arrangements and licensing projects tailored to partner needs to move into full swing.

"This FDA DMF registration is an important milestone that demonstrates the global credibility and commercial viability of the EcML platform," a company official said. "Now that global pharmaceutical companies can utilize it in their US development processes, we will establish ourselves as a global adjuvant platform company by expanding commercial raw material supply."