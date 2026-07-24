Actor Nam Joo-hyuk has donated 100 million won ($68,100) to Asan Medical Center to support pediatric and adolescent patients.

His agency, Fable Company, said Friday that Nam recently made the donation to Asan Medical Center. The contribution brings his cumulative giving to the hospital to 500 million won.

The funds will go toward improving the medical environment at the children's hospital and supporting programs for young patients.

Specifically, the donation will be used to upgrade clinical facilities and the care environment for pediatric and adolescent patients, support medical staff research and education, fund home-based treatment and palliative care for critically ill children, and provide emotional support and integrated care for patients and their families.

Nam has been engaged in charitable giving since 2018. Drawing on his own experience of having his dreams sustained through a scholarship, he donated 30 million won to his alma mater, Suwon Suil High School, and has consistently extended support to those in need — including a donation to wildfire relief efforts.

Nam currently appears in "The East Palace," a Netflix drama series that premiered July 17. He has also confirmed his casting in "Code," an upcoming Disney+ drama series.