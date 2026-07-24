Korea East-West Power said Friday it donated 15 million won ($10,200) to the organizing committee of the 2026 Ulsan Shipbuilding and Ocean Festival to support the event, one of Ulsan's signature regional festivals.

The festival opens Friday with an inaugural performance and runs through Sunday at Ilsan Beach in Dong-gu, Ulsan.

"The Shipbuilding and Ocean Festival is a defining event for Ulsan, the heart of the shipbuilding and maritime industry," Korea East-West Power President Kwon Myeong-ho said. "We hope it will drive Ulsan's sustainable development, showcasing the city's industrial and cultural strengths and bringing fresh energy to the region."