Samsung Biologics delivered solid second-quarter earnings in line with market expectations, driven by full utilization across Plants 1 through 4 and a favorable exchange rate environment. Securities analysts uniformly maintained "buy" ratings on the stock, citing the company's medium-to-long-term growth roadmap anchored by new production facilities coming online and an expansion into peptide modalities.

All 16 domestic brokerages that published research reports following Friday's earnings release maintained a "buy" investment recommendation. Samsung Biologics posted consolidated second-quarter sales of 1.32 trillion won ($899 million), up 30.2 percent from a year earlier, while operating profit rose 22.9 percent to 586.4 billion won. The company achieved an operating margin of 44.4 percent despite absorbing upfront costs and depreciation charges tied to validation batch production at Plant 5 and the launch of its Rockville, Maryland manufacturing facility.

Analysts said the roughly 150 billion won in production volume disrupted during the second quarter — a result of a union strike — is expected to be deferred to the second half and completed within the year, limiting the impact on full-year results. Full-year 2026 sales are forecast to exceed 5.4 trillion won, which would put the company at the upper end of its own guidance range of 15 to 20 percent annual sales growth.

The recently announced acquisition of Swiss pharmaceutical company PolyPeptide Group drew particular praise from analysts. The deal expands Samsung Biologics' contract development and manufacturing organization, or CDMO, portfolio — previously centered on antibody-based biologics — into peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients, a segment seeing surging demand from the obesity and diabetes drug market. Analysts also noted that the acquisition secures manufacturing sites across the United States, Europe and Asia, strengthening the company's ability to meet growing client demand for diversified supply chains.

"From the third quarter, the Rockville plant will begin contributing meaningfully to sales, and production volumes at Plant 5 will also expand," said Jeong I-su, an analyst at IBK Investment Securities. "Annual sales growth is on track to reach the upper end of guidance, and the PolyPeptide acquisition allows the company to diversify its business portfolio in line with the high-growth obesity and diabetes treatment market."

Seo Geun-hee, an analyst at Samsung Securities, said the results confirmed steady top-line growth supported by full utilization of Plants 1 through 4 and exchange rate tailwinds. "From the third quarter, revenue from the Rockville facility and Plant 5 will be fully reflected, and the PolyPeptide acquisition effect will be added in 2027, completing a diversified growth story," Seo said. She added that the potential shift of global demand toward non-Chinese CDMOs following the enactment of the US Biosecure Act was "very positive" from the standpoint of expanding the customer base, even before any near-term revenue impact materializes.

On concerns about the union strike, Jeong Jae-won, an analyst at IM Securities, said the sales impact would be partially reflected in the third quarter but that product supply could proceed without major disruption to scheduled delivery timelines. "Given the high exchange rate environment, the effect on achieving annual guidance remains limited," Jeong said. He also highlighted the establishment of a sales office in the Netherlands — securing a presence in all three of the company's core global markets — and the securing of a key manufacturing partnership for a Phase 3 peptide trial as "very positive" for diversifying the CDMO portfolio.