Yoajeong on Friday launched a summer-limited "Boksung Boksung Low-Sugar Yoajeong" series in collaboration with Little Apeach, a popular character from Kakao Friends.

The dessert brand is rolling out eight new menu items at stores nationwide, centered on a low-sugar peach yogurt ice cream. The products use allulose in place of sugar and incorporate fresh in-season peach pieces.

Limited-edition Little Apeach merchandise — an insulated tote bag and a pouch designed for everyday use — will also be available. Customers who purchase a merchandise set menu will receive a discount. The goods are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and will no longer be available once stock runs out.

"We designed the new menu so customers can enjoy the fresh taste of summer peaches in a lighter, more guilt-free way," a Yoajeong official said. "Through the collaboration with Little Apeach, we hope to offer a charming and special dessert experience."