[Herald Business = Senior Reporter Park Jong-il] Gangdong-gu in Seoul announced Friday that it will conduct special safety inspections of private demolition and excavation sites in the district through early August to strengthen safety management.

The inspections are being carried out in preparation for heavy monsoon-season rainfall and extreme heat. The targets are private building construction sites where demolition or excavation work is currently under way. The Seoul Metropolitan Government's Demolition and Excavation Safety Inspection Unit — composed of specialists including licensed engineers in structural and construction fields — and the Gangdong-gu Building Safety Center have formed a joint inspection team to assess on-site safety conditions.

The primary focus is whether demolition plans are being followed on site. Inspectors are verifying that the construction methods and demolition sequences specified in plans submitted to licensing authorities are being properly observed. They are also checking the safety of temporary structures such as earth-retaining walls and whether adequate drainage facilities are in place for the storm season.

When violations or deficiencies are found, minor issues will be corrected on the spot. Sites with serious hazards will face immediate, stringent measures — including work-stoppage orders and mandatory reinforcement directives.

Sites with repeated violations will be subject to even stricter enforcement.

"Through this special inspection, we will thoroughly examine safety conditions at demolition and excavation sites, manage risk factors in advance, and create a safer construction environment," said Gangdong-gu District Mayor Lee Su-hee.