Gangjin-gun will hold its summer beer festival for three days starting Aug. 27 at the Gangjin General Stadium complex, the county announced Friday.

The festival grounds will open at 5 p.m. each day, with the opening ceremony set for 7 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of beers alongside performances by popular singers, an EDM party, a rock festival and hands-on activity programs.

As in last year's edition, the festival will operate separate general-admission and reserved seating sections.

Reserved seats are located near the main stage and will be served by a dedicated beer booth for the convenience of ticket holders.

Reservations open Monday through Ticketlink.

This year, two new Hamel Village Beer products have been added to the lineup, bringing the total to four varieties: lager, IPA, brown ale and orange wheat beer.

Alongside these, OB Beer's Cass, Hanmak, Budweiser, Stella, Cass Zero and Cass Zero Lemon Squeeze will also be available.

A consumer-linked event aimed at boosting the local economy will run throughout the festival.

Visitors who spend a combined total of 100,000 won ($68) or more by card at local shops and the festival grounds will be eligible to spin a roulette wheel for a chance to win up to 20,000 won in Gangjin Love gift certificates.

"The summer beer festival is Gangjin's signature summer event where visitors can enjoy beer, performances and activities all in one place," a county official said. "We will raise visitor satisfaction through the new Hamel Village Beer products and a diverse range of programs."