Broadcaster Choi Hwa-jung said she sold all of her Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix shares at their peak.

In a video published Thursday on the YouTube channel "Gongbuwang Jjincheontjae Hong Jin-kyung," a variety show hosted by broadcaster Hong Jin-kyung, Hong visited fellow broadcaster Eom Jung-hwa at her home and opened up about investment losses.

"There's actually something hollow between us," Hong said. "We both invested in the same stocks, and the share prices have been really bad. It makes me want to cry just thinking about it."

When Hong mentioned that Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix had been the talk of the market lately, Eom said with a bitter laugh, "Why didn't we buy any of that?"

Eom said Choi had mentioned owning some, and the two immediately called her.

Asked whether she held Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix shares, Choi said she did.

When pressed on whether she had sold them, Choi said, "I don't usually sell what I hold, but I did get rid of them this time — right at the very top."

Hong and Eom offered congratulations mixed with envy, telling her to "treat us to a buffet." Choi replied, "I'll treat you 100 times over. Come in elastic-waist pants."

Choi appears to have sold around the time South Korea's leading semiconductor stocks were setting all-time highs. Samsung Electronics closed at 362,500 won ($246) on June 18, its highest price on record, but has since fallen to 259,500 won as of 9:30 a.m. Friday — down 28.4 percent from that peak. SK Hynix similarly climbed to 2.919 million won on June 22 before retreating to 1.826 million won, a decline of roughly 37.4 percent.