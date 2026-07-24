Global sports brand Puma announced Friday it will launch a campaign for Korean fans to celebrate Manchester City's visit to South Korea.

The trip marks the club's second visit since the Puma partnership was established, and its first return in three years. Manchester City has shown particular affinity for Korea over the years, including posting messages to mark March 1 Independence Movement Day and Liberation Day.

Puma and Manchester City will hold a pop-up store and a range of fan engagement events timed to the squad's preseason tour of Korea.

Starting Aug. 5, the two will set up "Man City House" at Cafe Ssenne in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. The space will be designed around a clubhouse concept where fans can experience the club's identity firsthand. A Korea-exclusive collaborative collection and merchandise available only at the venue, along with interactive experience zones, will be on offer for visitors.

"We hope fans will be able to experience the club up close through Man City House, where the club's identity meets Korean sensibility," a Puma official said.