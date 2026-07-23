Gansong Art Museum has returned a pair of Qing dynasty stone lion statues — held for more than 90 years — to China, marking a milestone in cultural exchange between the two countries. The repatriation reflects the wishes of the museum's late founder, Jeon Hyung-pil, who believed cultural heritage shines brightest when it stands in its rightful place.

The National Museum of Korea and Gansong Art Museum held a donation ceremony Thursday at Gansong Art Museum in Seongbuk-dong, Seoul, signing a final transfer document with China's National Cultural Heritage Administration that confirmed the handover of ownership and physical custody of the artifacts. The ceremony followed a donation agreement signed at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Jan. 5. The statues will now be transported to China.

About 50 representatives from both countries attended, including National Museum of Korea Director Yu Hong-jun, Gansong Art Museum Director Jeon In-geon, China National Cultural Heritage Administration Director Lao Quan and Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing.

The stone lion statues are marble sculptures measuring 190 centimeters tall, 86 centimeters wide and 125 centimeters long, and weighing 1.25 metric tons each. In China, stone lion statues have traditionally been regarded as symbols that ward off misfortune and invite prosperity, and were placed at the gates of palaces, royal mansions, residences and tombs.

A panel of five experts from China's National Cultural Heritage Administration assessed the statues as outstanding Qing dynasty works with historical, artistic and scientific value. The marble is believed to have originated from the Beijing or North China region, and the craftsmanship and decorative detail are highly refined. The experts concluded the statues most likely guarded the main gate of a royal mansion, known as a wangfu.

Jeon acquired the statues in the 1930s at a Japanese auction while purchasing Korean stone cultural artifacts — including stone pagodas and lanterns from the Goryeo and Joseon periods. After Bohwagak was built in 1938, the statues stood at its main gate for more than 90 years. Jeon had expressed during his lifetime that Chinese cultural artifacts should be returned to China, and the museum pursued the donation in keeping with that wish.

Gansong Art Museum first attempted to arrange the donation in 2016 during construction of a new storage facility, but circumstances prevented it from proceeding, and the museum delegated all related matters to the National Museum of Korea. The National Museum of Korea then supported a detailed appraisal and coordinated with China's National Cultural Heritage Administration to complete the donation.

"In step with the spirit of Gansong, who protected the nation through culture, I find it deeply meaningful that the National Museum of Korea has set an exemplary milestone for cultural communication and solidarity between Korea and China," Yu said. "I hope this donation ceremony will serve as new momentum to further enrich cultural exchange between the two countries."

Gansong Art Museum expressed hope that the return would mark a turning point in advancing people-to-people cultural diplomacy. The museum also conveyed its intention to build on the founder's legacy by expanding cultural dialogue and collaborative exhibitions with China.

"In accordance with Gansong's belief that cultural heritage shines brightest in its rightful place, the stone lion statues are going home," Jeon said. "Gansong Art Museum will use this donation as an opportunity to actively pursue cultural exchange and cooperation with China, including exhibitions as part of public cultural diplomacy."

Chinese diplomatic authorities said the returned statues would make a significant contribution to fostering goodwill between the two peoples.

"Since both countries have experienced the pain of having cultural artifacts taken away, I consider this cooperation a great success," Ambassador Dai said. "The stone lion statues will be safely and properly returned to China, undergo expert restoration, and go on display at the National Museum of China before the end of the year."

Meanwhile, Gansong Art Museum plans to install a 19th-century Korean stone tiger sculpture, known as a seokho, in the spot where the lion statues once stood.