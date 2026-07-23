Blackpink's Lisa is estimated to have earned around 17.6 billion won ($11.9 million) through the 2026 North and Central America World Cup, according to an analysis by a British media outlet.

The Sun on Tuesday cited an analysis by Nick Ede, founder of East of Eden, estimating that Lisa earned approximately 9 million pounds during the World Cup through major global sponsorship deals and live performances.

That figure ranks third among singers who participated in World Cup events, behind Shakira at 15 million pounds and Justin Bieber at 12 million pounds. Measured against all celebrities — not just musicians — Lisa ranked fifth, alongside figures such as David Beckham and Timothée Chalamet.

"Lisa and Blackpink brought one of the most loyal music fandoms in the world into the World Cup," Ede said. "They secured high-value advertising deals with major global sponsors targeting mainstream sports fans, and also took part in World Cup-related performances, generating substantial earnings."

Lisa performed at the opening ceremony of the Group D match between the United States and Paraguay on July 12 in Inglewood, California, near Los Angeles, alongside Future, Katy Perry and DJ Sanjoy.

It was the second time a K-pop act had performed at a World Cup opening ceremony, and the first for a female solo artist. At the 2022 Qatar World Cup opening ceremony, BTS member Jungkook performed the official soundtrack "Dreamers."

"The World Cup has amplified Lisa's global stature even further and served as an opportunity to prove her commercial value to global brands again," Ede said.