Choi Young-jung, a former Cheongju city council member under police investigation on charges including child sex buying, has received 16 days' worth of council allowances.

The Cheongju City Council paid Choi approximately 2.3 million won ($1,570) on Monday, prorating his compensation for the 16 days he served between taking office and resigning.

The payment comprised a council activity allowance of 770,000 won and a monthly stipend of 1.53 million won.

A Cheongju City Council official said the payments were made in accordance with the city's ordinance governing council activity allowances, following standard procedure.

Council member compensation consists of two components: a council activity allowance, which covers costs related to gathering materials and conducting research, and a monthly stipend that functions as a base salary.

The council paid Choi because he resigned voluntarily while not in detention. Under a related ordinance, the council does not pay activity allowances, monthly stipends or travel expenses to members who are in custody after being indicted.

Separately, Choi has also filed a claim with the National Election Commission seeking reimbursement of approximately 40 million won in election expenses.

Under current law, election costs are reimbursed with public funds except in cases involving certain campaign finance violations, meaning Choi could receive the money by the end of July.

Choi was inaugurated as a fourth-generation Cheongju city council member on July 1 but stepped down on Thursday after police launched an investigation into him on charges including child sex buying.

He is accused of having sexual relations with a middle school student and producing sexual exploitation material on two or three occasions over a one-year period beginning in October 2024, with the alleged acts taking place in vehicles and motels.