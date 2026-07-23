Pohang city in North Gyeongsang Province has named Lee Seung-a, a rising women's ice hockey prospect from the city, as its promotional ambassador, officials announced Thursday.

Born in 2009, Lee attends Jangseong High School in Pohang and first picked up ice hockey in second grade. She has since distinguished herself with strong results across multiple competitions.

Last year she was selected as a goalkeeper for the national under-18 women's ice hockey team, and in January she helped the squad win the International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Women's World Championship Division I Group A.

Pohang city said it expects Lee to use her role as ambassador to promote the city's dynamic image as a sports and cultural hub while raising public interest in winter sports.

"I hope Lee Seung-a's story of challenge and growth will elevate Pohang's standing and inspire dreams and hope in the region's young people," Mayor Park Yong-seon said.