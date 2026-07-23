Yeongdeungpo-gu District Chief Jo Yu-jin attended a "Healthy Summer for Gosiwon Residents" event Thursday afternoon, delivering chilled watermelon punch and rice cakes to vulnerable neighbors in the district.

The event was organized by the Yeongdeungpo-gu chapter of the Korean Red Cross Volunteer Association to help gosiwon residents — who are particularly susceptible to heat-related illness — get through the summer safely.

Jo served watermelon punch to residents gathered at Gwangya Church before making door-to-door visits to gosiwon units, personally delivering refreshments and food while checking on residents' health and well-being.

"I hope this small act of sharing brings some cool comfort to gosiwon residents during the relentless heat," Jo said. "We will spare no effort in supporting vulnerable members of our community so they can spend the summer safely and in good health."