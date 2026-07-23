A teenage girl was stabbed in a residential alley in Seoul's Gangseo-gu.

Seoul Gangseo Police said Thursday they arrested a teenage boy, identified only as A, on charges of attempted murder at around 1:30 p.m.

A is accused of stabbing a teenage girl, identified only as B, in a multi-unit residential neighborhood in Hwagok-dong, Gangseo-gu.

B was taken to a hospital with an abdominal wound. She is not in life-threatening condition, police said.

Both A and B are high school students who attend different schools and were known to each other, police said.

Witnesses said A had chased B while armed with a knife before carrying out the attack.

A citizen who helped subdue A said he heard screaming followed by cries of "Mom" and "Help me." "It looked like the male had chased her from behind and stabbed her," the witness said.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.