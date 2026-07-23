Wolsong Nuclear Power Plant Unit 3, a pressurized heavy-water reactor with a capacity of 700,000 kilowatts located in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, has resumed power generation after completing 299 days of planned preventive maintenance.

According to Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power's Wolsong Nuclear Power Plant, Unit 3 resumed generation at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday and reached normal operating output at around 4:15 p.m. that day.

During the maintenance period, inspectors identified some discrepancies in safety-related supports, which were corrected to confirm the unit's safety. Workers also carried out maintenance and equipment upgrades on major components, including a structural integrity inspection of the turbine building and a disassembly inspection of the low-pressure turbine.

"A periodic inspection of 94 items conducted in accordance with the Nuclear Safety Act confirmed that the safety and reliability of the reactor and related facilities meet the licensing standards," a Wolsong plant official said.