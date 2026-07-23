Eight ruling party candidates — Park Seon-won, Lee Sung-yoon, Kim Yong, Han Min-su, Seo Mi-hwa, Choi Min-hee, Kim Yeong-ho and Im Mi-ae — have passed the preliminary primary for supreme council seats.
sunpine@heraldcorp.com
by Kim Hae-sol
Published : July 23, 2026 - 18:30:03
Eight ruling party candidates — Park Seon-won, Lee Sung-yoon, Kim Yong, Han Min-su, Seo Mi-hwa, Choi Min-hee, Kim Yeong-ho and Im Mi-ae — have passed the preliminary primary for supreme council seats.
This content was produced with the assistance of AI translation services.
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