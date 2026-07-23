Lee Yang-su, the newly elected chair of the National Assembly's intelligence committee, delivers his acceptance remarks at a plenary session Thursday afternoon at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul.
jun@heraldcorp.com
by Im Se-jun
Published : July 23, 2026 - 18:11:16
Lee Yang-su, the newly elected chair of the National Assembly's intelligence committee, delivers his acceptance remarks at a plenary session Thursday afternoon at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul.
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