The National Assembly elected chairs of six standing committees at a plenary session held Thursday afternoon in Yeouido, Seoul. Rep. Kim Hee-jung was chosen to lead the Education Committee, Rep. Song Seok-jun the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, Rep. Kim Seong-won the Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee, Rep. Lee Man-hee the Health and Welfare Committee, Rep. Yoo Eui-dong the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, and Rep. Lee Yang-su the Intelligence Committee. The chair of the Gender Equality and Family Committee is to be elected at a later date following internal coordination within the People Power Party.