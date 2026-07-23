An express bus connecting Incheon's Yeongjong Island and Seoul's Gangnam district will expand its service starting Saturday.

According to Yeongjong-gu district office in Incheon, bus M6462 will increase its fleet from three to eight vehicles on weekdays and from two to five on weekends and public holidays.

The route runs from the rear gate of the Yeongjong Woomilin 1 complex, with direct connections to Seocho Station, Gyodae Station and Gangnam Station.

Yeongjong-gu said the expanded service will shorten headways and significantly cut waiting times, improving Seoul access for residents of the Yeongjong Sky City development.