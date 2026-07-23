With the results of the preliminary primary for Democratic Party of Korea leadership and supreme council candidates set to be announced Thursday, contenders Kim Min-seok, Jung Chung-rae and Song Young-gil fanned out across the country — to Gangwon Province, Gwangju and Gyeonggi Province, respectively — in a last-ditch push for votes ahead of the Aug. 17 national convention.

Jung, who has campaigned on a platform of sweeping reform, sought to consolidate his traditional support base in the Honam region, while Kim and Song — both aligned with the pro-Lee Jae Myung faction — spoke in unison on the need for party-government unity.

Kim visited the Gangwon provincial government office Thursday morning for a meeting with Gov. Woo Sang-ho, then held a roundtable with local journalists.

Kim highlighted his ties with Woo, who served as presidential political affairs secretary at Cheong Wa Dae during the Lee Jae Myung administration when Kim was prime minister, stressing the importance of working as "one team." "The governor was a great partner, and we worked well together when he was political affairs secretary," Kim said. "I have the best qualifications to serve as the president's governing partner, and I am also the most prepared candidate to stably lead the general election two years from now."

He added that the first priority after the convention would be supporting mega-projects and locally driven growth. "What matters is drawing up the detailed blueprint together with the party," he said.

Kim also urged the party to swiftly push ahead with revisions to the Criminal Procedure Act centered on abolishing prosecutors' supplementary investigative powers. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: "Please unite behind a party position without delay. Deliberation should be democratic, but once a party position is decided, there must be no defection. Legislation on prosecution reform must be completed by early August at the latest."

Appearing to address criticism from within the pro-Lee faction that he pursues his own political agenda, Jung told a press conference at the South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special Metropolitan Council Thursday morning: "Together with awakened citizens and a conscience that acts, I will make the Lee Jae Myung government succeed without fail. Jung Chung-rae is the one who will stand by the president with loyalty."

Appealing to Honam voters, Jung said the Democratic Party had for the first time in its history established a special committee for Honam development, and called for their support. He also unveiled a set of region-specific pledges, including budget support for construction of a May 18 memorial hall and the formation of a special committee to advance mega-projects in the region.

Jung, who entered the primary championing sweeping reform — including revision of the Criminal Procedure Act to abolish prosecutors' supplementary investigative powers — reiterated Thursday that he would "raise the banner of a reform party leader," vowing to complete reform-oriented candidate nominations and forge unity and solidarity across the broader progressive camp.

Appearing on a YouTube live broadcast alongside supreme council candidate Rep. Park Seon-won, Song echoed Kim's call for party-government unity while drawing a sharp contrast with Jung.

"I used the phrase 'Isim Songsim' — meaning my heart beats as one with President Lee's — because if the party does not back him up, the president loses his strength," Song said. "I will build a truly ruling party leadership and join hands with the president."

Song also took aim at Jung over his response to writer Yu Si-min's persistent criticism of President Lee. Jung had said Wednesday that he would "make no comment" on the matter, and Song pushed back: "Saying 'no comment' to what amounts to a near-curse — doesn't that mean you agree with him?"

Meanwhile, Song's camp issued a press release saying that at a Tuesday forum with YouTubers, Song had shared various personal anecdotes, including one about donating 70 million won ($47,300) in condolence money received at his father-in-law's funeral to the Kim Dae-jung Foundation and other organizations. The camp said it would "continue to introduce Song's human side through open communication going forward."