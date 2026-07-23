Dongdaemun-gu in Seoul announced that Gyeongdong Market's youth mall, "Seoul Family," successfully held its new menu development contest, "Show Me the Recipe," on Tuesday.

The contest was designed to help young vendors attract new customers and boost sales through self-developed menus, strengthening the competitive identity of the youth mall as it enters its seventh year of operation.

A total of eight teams from food court and dessert stalls competed, presenting new dishes that reflected both Gyeongdong Market's character and each vendor's individual style — among them herbal nurungji ramen, Dalman-jju, bibim rice noodles, Korean beef tartare and water parsley bibimbap, kongkuk hwachae, a melon-filled cake, Gyeongdong Melt & mushroom pop, and garlic stem meat rice bowl.

A seven-member judging panel — comprising the CEO of KD Market Co., an economic promotion official from Dongdaemun-gu, and market vendor representatives — evaluated each dish on taste and overall quality (30 percent), creativity and differentiation (30 percent), reflection of Gyeongdong Market's character (20 percent), and price and marketability (20 percent).

The top prize went to kongkuk hwachae from "Ohwadang," with the excellence award going to the garlic stem meat rice bowl from "Bongchawoo" and the encouragement award to Dalman-jju from "Cheongsanje-gwa." Prize money of 1 million won ($675), 300,000 won and 200,000 won was awarded to the respective winners.

Choi Young-su, CEO of KD Market Co. and a sponsor of the event, said watching the menus that young vendors had spent days and nights developing "reaffirmed the bright future of Gyeongdong Market." He added that "today's passion and creativity will bring new joy to customers who visit the Gyeongdong Market youth mall."

KD Market Co. plans to make the contest a regular event, consistently supporting young vendors in developing new menus and introducing fresh food offerings that reflect the distinct character of the Gyeongdong Market youth mall.

Dongdaemun-gu District Mayor Choi Dong-min said he hoped the event would draw in new customers, increase sales and raise the brand competitiveness of the Gyeongdong Market youth mall. "We will actively support traditional markets — the heart of the local economy — so they can find renewed vitality," he said.