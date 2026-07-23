The Social Reform Committee under the prime minister held a forum Thursday at the Government Complex Seoul's Changseong-dong annex, jointly with the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), on ways to redistribute semiconductor windfall profits to society.

Participants proposed several measures to channel excess semiconductor profits back to the public, including a temporary adjustment of the tax credit regime, the creation of a national wealth fund paying dividends to citizens, and the strategic use of additional tax revenues through a future-response fund. Discussions also covered profit-sharing with workers and partner companies, expanding the social safety net and public care and medical services, and narrowing disparities between regions and industries.

Committee Chairman Park Seok-un said the semiconductor industry's achievements were "the result of not only corporate investment and effort, but also the contributions of workers and partner companies, government support, and the burden borne by the public." He added that the debate over social redistribution of windfall profits was aimed at "connecting the fruits of growth to the sustainable development of the industrial ecosystem and the national economy."