Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power said President Kim Hoe-cheon visited partner company YPP Co. at Seoul's Gasan Digital Complex on Thursday.

YPP (CEO Baek Jong-man), founded in 1982, specializes in protection and control systems for power equipment. With research and development support from KHNP, the company successfully localized key nuclear power plant components and exported them to the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates, earning recognition as a standout small and medium-sized enterprise.

During the visit, Kim inspected smart relays for high-voltage motor fault protection — among the components localized with KHNP's support — and assessed the company's advanced technological capabilities.

At a meeting with employees, Kim listened directly to their on-the-ground concerns and suggestions, and offered words of encouragement to staff working through the intense summer heat.

"The foundation of stable nuclear power plant operations and export competitiveness lies with partner companies like YPP that possess unrivaled technological expertise," Kim said. "We will spare no effort in supporting our partners so they can grow even further and make their mark on the world stage."