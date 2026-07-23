Jin Kyo-hoon, the district mayor of Seoul's Gangseo-gu, visited Innosimulation, a company specializing in extended reality (XR)-based simulation, on Thursday.

The visit followed a memorandum of understanding the district signed with Innosimulation last year on nurturing future talent. It aimed to strengthen cooperation on developing talent in fourth industrial revolution fields and to give Jin a firsthand look at the latest XR technologies.

Jin met with Innosimulation CEO Jo Jun-hee and other officials to discuss ways to expand career-exploration opportunities for students based on their needs.

He then toured the company's main facilities and observed simulation technologies in use across industries including automotive and aviation.

Jin also experienced synthetic data technology that verifies autonomous driving safety under varied road conditions — such as heavy rain and sudden pedestrian appearances — as well as aircraft and railway operation simulation equipment that allows hands-on training in virtual environments regardless of weather or time of day.

Also held at the site that day was a session of the Magok Research Town Academy, a fourth industrial revolution talent development project. Twelve young people in their 20s and 30s who had completed robot-focused training at the Seoul Education and Technology Center of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry attended to build their practical skills.

Last year, the district signed MOUs with advanced industry companies based in Magok — including Innosimulation and Exem — to foster future talent, and has since been running field-oriented career-exploration programs for local elementary, middle and high school students.

"Stepping outside the classroom to see and experience the latest technologies firsthand is a very meaningful opportunity," Jin said. "We will continue to work closely with companies based in Magok to expand access to cutting-edge technology for young people."