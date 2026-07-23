A large-scale forum on the Lee Jae Myung administration's real estate policy direction will be held Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Han Seong-sook — following a separate session presided over by the president earlier Thursday.

The Prime Minister's Office announced Thursday that Han will chair the "National Forum on Real Estate Policy" Monday afternoon at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jung-gu, Seoul.

A government official said the forum is expected to serve as a continuation of the president-chaired event held Thursday, providing a venue to discuss a broader range of agenda items.

Earlier Thursday, President Lee Jae Myung said in his opening remarks at the forum he chaired that if the day's discussions fell short, he hoped the prime minister would hold another session to continue them.