Gangnam District Mayor Kim Hyun-gi visited the Daechi Stormwater Pumping Station and the Daechi Retention Basin on Thursday to inspect facility operations and disaster-response systems ahead of heavy monsoon rains.

"Climate change is making localized downpours increasingly frequent and difficult to predict," Kim said. "We will do everything in our power to prevent even a single flooding incident through regular inspections of flood-control facilities at each rainfall stage and swift situation management."