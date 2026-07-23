Gangnam-gu District Mayor Kim Hyun-gi visited the Daechi Stormwater Pump Station and the Daechi Retention Basin on Thursday to inspect facility operations and disaster response systems in preparation for heavy monsoon rains.

"Climate change is making localized downpours increasingly frequent and difficult to predict," Kim said. "We will do everything in our power to prevent even a single flooding incident through regular inspections of flood-control facilities at each rainfall stage and swift situation management."

Gangnam-gu has been operating a 24-hour flood and typhoon disaster safety headquarters from May 15 through Oct. 15 to prepare for summer downpours and typhoons. The headquarters is organized into 13 working teams and flood-response units at 22 neighborhood community centers. The district has secured 1,124 pieces of flood-control equipment, including submersible pumps and engine-driven water pumps, and deployed more than 9,000 sandbags in flood-prone areas.