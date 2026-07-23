The sister-in-law of broadcaster Park Su-hong, indicted on charges of spreading false information about Park and his wife, was fined 12 million won ($8,100) on appeal, upholding the lower court's ruling.

The first criminal appeals division of the Seoul Western District Court (presiding judge Ban Jeong-woo) sentenced the woman, identified only by her surname Lee, to a fine of 12 million won Thursday in her appeal on charges of defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection — the same penalty imposed at trial.

The court found that messages Lee posted in a KakaoTalk group chat with her acquaintances constituted the spreading of false facts.

Lee was indicted on charges of spreading false information in the group chat with the intent to defame Park and his wife, including claims that Park had been living with a woman during his time as a television personality.

"The defendant sent a message saying 'it seems like he is with a woman,' presenting it as something she had personally witnessed, even though she had never seen the woman at the victim's residence or observed anyone entering or leaving his home," the court said in explaining its sentencing. "This constitutes the stating of false facts."

At the first trial in December last year, the court also fined Lee 12 million won, finding that she had spread false information with the intent to defame Park and that the nature of the offense was poor.