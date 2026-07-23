Market share dips to 7.1% Tucson, Kona eco-friendly models drive Hyundai sales Kia logs 6.9% first-half growth

Hyundai Motor and Kia grew their combined sales in Europe in June, though their market share edged down slightly. Kia's double-digit growth offset a decline at Hyundai Motor.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), Hyundai Motor and Kia sold a combined 99,523 vehicles in Europe in June, up 6.5 percent from the same month last year. The overall European auto market grew 13.1 percent over the same period to about 1.41 million units.

By brand, Hyundai Motor sold 46,482 units, down 2.4 percent from a year earlier, while Kia sold 53,041 units, up 15.8 percent, recording double-digit growth.

The combined market share of the two brands stood at 7.1 percent, down 0.4 percentage points from last year. Hyundai Motor's share fell 0.5 percentage points to 3.3 percent, while Kia's rose 0.1 percentage points to 3.8 percent.

The Tucson and Kona led Hyundai Motor's European sales in June. The Tucson sold 11,784 units, with eco-friendly variants — hybrid and plug-in hybrid combined — accounting for 8,007 units, or about 68 percent of total Tucson sales. The Kona posted total sales of 8,387 units, with hybrid and electric vehicle models combined reaching 6,730 units. The i20 sold 5,360 units.

On a cumulative first-half basis, Hyundai Motor and Kia sold 534,525 vehicles in Europe, down 0.8 percent from the same period last year. Kia sold 290,697 units, up 6.9 percent, while Hyundai Motor sold 243,828 units, down 8.7 percent — a stark contrast between the two brands.

The overall European market grew 6.1 percent in the first half to about 7.23 million units. The combined market share of Hyundai Motor and Kia fell 0.5 percentage points from a year earlier to 7.4 percent. Hyundai Motor's share dropped 0.5 percentage points to 3.4 percent, while Kia held steady at 4.0 percent, unchanged from last year.

The Tucson was Hyundai Motor's best-selling model in the first half, with 67,665 units sold, including 42,093 eco-friendly units combining hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. The Kona sold 43,524 units, with eco-friendly models accounting for 35,812 of those. The Inster sold 16,594 units in the first half, continuing to expand its presence in the European electric vehicle market.