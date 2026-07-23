Controversy is growing around Jeong Min-cheol, a 25-year-old candidate running for a Supreme Council seat at the Democratic Party of Korea's national convention, after it emerged that he purchased an expensive new Tesla shortly after weeping on a live broadcast over the burden of the candidate filing fee. Jeong denied allegations of "fake tears," saying he was not appealing for personal financial help but raising a structural problem facing non-incumbent young politicians.

On Saturday, Jeong appeared on his own YouTube livestream and broke down in tears while discussing how the filing fee for Supreme Council candidates had risen sharply from last year, recounting his family's bankruptcy when he was a child.

"My family went bankrupt when I was 12 or 13, and our home was slapped with a seizure notice," he said. "I am the head of my household and cannot take out a loan. I have no relatives who can pay the filing fee for me, and I don't know what to do."

The video drew wide attention across the political world. President Lee Jae Myung referenced the filing fee burden on young politicians through his SNS on Sunday. The Democratic Party subsequently decided to cut the filing fees for both the party leader and Supreme Council candidates by 20 million won ($13,500) each, and to expand fee-reduction eligibility for non-incumbent young candidates.

The controversy erupted, however, when it became known that Jeong had purchased a new 2026 Tesla Model 3 Highland premium long-range RWD on July 1 for about 53 million won. The vehicle was spotted in the parking lot of an officetel in a transit-oriented area where monthly rent is reported to exceed 1 million won, fueling criticism that he had cried over lacking a filing fee while buying a high-priced car.

The story spread rapidly through YouTube and short-form video clips, drawing accusations of emotional manipulation.

Responding to the backlash, Jeong appeared on the YouTube channel "Lee Jeong-ju's Questioning Reporter," where he acknowledged buying the Tesla but said, "It was not that I didn't have 10 million won for the filing fee."

He said that during the livestream he had been reviewing political funds law regulations when he came across a provision on "family donations," which triggered memories of his parents' bankruptcy and caused him to become emotional — not because he was in financial difficulty.

"I have never said anywhere that my life is hard," he added. "The interpretation that I cried because I had no money is not accurate."

On the Tesla purchase, Jeong said frequent travel for political activities made it an unavoidable choice. His schedule — running from early morning to late at night with broadcast appearances, interviews and meetings — made public transportation impractical, he said, and he bought the vehicle with income earned from appearing on political commentary programs.

He added that the officetel is not his actual residence but a filming studio and office used for business purposes, with the monthly rent paid as an operating expense.

Jeong doubled down on his argument that the real issue is not his personal finances but the systemic barriers facing non-incumbent young politicians. He said the structure itself — requiring candidates without Assembly seats to cover filing fees, campaign operating costs and outsourcing expenses while facing restrictions on fundraising through support committees — blocks young people from entering politics.

Opinion in political circles is divided over whether the episode was a legitimate call to spotlight the realities facing young politicians, or whether there was an inconsistency between his personal spending and his public appeal. Some have noted that separate from any debate over lowering barriers to political participation, voters may reasonably weigh whether a public figure's message is consistent with their actual lifestyle.