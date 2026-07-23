"Hazzys is a trend that transcends trends. Russian consumers know the Hazzys brand well."

Inga Bichkova, CEO of LR Retail, visited the Hazzys 2027 spring/summer global order fair on Thursday and described the brand as "a global brand where a perfect system meets premium design." She added that she hopes "to expand the number of stores through a long-term partnership with Hazzys."

The brand's flagship store Space H Seoul, in Jung-gu, felt like a stroll down Notting Hill in London. The space evoked the neighborhood's famed Portobello Market, layered with colorful flowers, fruit displays and a vintage aesthetic.

A fashion brand's order fair is a B2B event where the next season's collection is unveiled to buyers and orders are confirmed. As it did last year, Hazzys wove storytelling into this year's fair. The venue was designed not just for buyers to browse products, but to immerse them in the brand's worldview and sensibility — with elements of Korean culture visible throughout.

The biggest change this year was AI. The brand produced a digital lookbook using AI and built a B2B order system that handles everything from product selection to purchase in one step, replacing the previous Excel-based manual ordering process. Buyers can browse the lookbook, enter the items and quantities they want, and complete their orders all at once.

On the mezzanine level, the "Hazzys Iconic" collection was on display, featuring signature product lines including PK T-shirts and dress shirts. The pieces drew on the five cardinal colors of Korean tradition — yellow, green, red, blue and black — weaving those hues directly into the designs.

On the floor above, "Hazzys Blue" — the centerpiece of this year's fair — was on display. The line is being developed as a global strategic collection following the Iconic line. Built around denim, the collection traces a progression of color from undyed raw cotton through traditional indigo dyeing to the deep blue of finished denim. The soft curves of traditional Korean moon jars were also reflected in the silhouettes. A denim artwork created in collaboration with the Korea Heritage Promotion Agency and Park Young-ae, a holder of national intangible cultural heritage in traditional needlework, was exhibited alongside the collection.

The brand's British identity was also evident throughout. A space evoking the Notting Hill Carnival — Europe's largest street festival — showcased products in bold reds and yellows to underscore the summer mood. A collaboration with British fabric brand Liberty featured Hazzys' signature English pointer mascot "Happy" rendered as a pattern. The final space displayed the HRC line, a contemporary reinterpretation of British sporting heritage.

Between 200 and 300 buyers from China, Taiwan, Vietnam and Russia are expected to attend the fair. Choi Woo-il, head of the Hazzys business division, said buyers from France would be attending for the first time, adding that the brand would "continue to work with more overseas partners in line with our global expansion."

Hazzys currently focuses its overseas push on China, where it operates 600 stores, along with 18 in Taiwan, nine in Vietnam and two in Russia. Starting with Hong Kong in September, the brand plans to enter new markets including Thailand, India and France this year. Hazzys surpassed 900 billion won ($608 million) in combined domestic and overseas sales in 2024, then crossed the 1 trillion won threshold last year.