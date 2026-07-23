Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who has publicly criticized director Christopher Nolan's "Odyssey" for its casting of Black and transgender actors, has declared he will use his company's AI model Grok to produce an entirely new "Odyssey" film.

Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that "Grok Imagine will create a feature-length film of 'Odyssey' that is historically accurate and faithful to Homer's work before the end of this year."

Alongside the post, he shared a roughly three-minute clip produced with Grok Imagine depicting Odysseus's journey home after the Trojan War, through trials and temptations.

The remarks were widely interpreted as a jab at Nolan's film of the same name, which is currently in production.

Musk had earlier attacked Nolan over the casting of Black actor Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy — the figure whose abduction sparks the Trojan War — calling it "an insult to Greeks" and accusing the director of being "racist against white people."

He also repeatedly shared posts critical of the casting of transgender actor Elliot Page as Sinon, claiming that "Nolan just wants awards."

However, Musk's comments have drawn criticism from those who say they reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of cinema and art.

Entertainment outlet Deadline noted that Homer's epic poem "The Odyssey" is a work of fiction, questioning how any adaptation could be made "historically accurate."

Scott Derrickson, the director behind "Doctor Strange," said Musk "knows nothing about film and clearly stopped reading in his 20s," adding that "his opinions about art are worthless."