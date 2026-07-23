A man in his 50s was arrested after allegedly stabbing another patron with a bladed weapon in the restroom of a bar in Daejeon and fleeing the scene.

Police said Thursday that the Daejeon Jungbu Police Station had apprehended the suspect, identified only as A, on Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and is currently investigating the case.

A is accused of attacking a man in his 30s, identified as B, multiple times with a bladed weapon in the restroom of a bar inside a commercial building in Jung-gu, Daejeon, at around 9:54 p.m. Wednesday.

A fled immediately after the attack but was arrested about an hour later, at around 10:55 p.m. the same day, near his residence after police responded to a report of the incident.

B was transported to a hospital unconscious and underwent surgery but remains in critical condition.

The two men are believed to have each arrived at the bar with separate companions. A is reported to have been heavily intoxicated at the time of the attack.

Police are investigating the full circumstances of the incident and reviewing whether to seek a detention warrant for A.