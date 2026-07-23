Gwangjin-gu is undertaking a sweeping organizational overhaul to accelerate its core policy agenda under the ninth elected administration and get ahead of a rapidly changing administrative environment, the district said.

The restructuring, effective July 31, is designed to realize the ninth administration's governing vision of "a happy Gwangjin where work, home and leisure come together." The district plans to establish and reorganize units across urban development, care services, education and youth policy to sharpen both the speed and expertise of policy delivery.

The centerpiece of the overhaul is the creation of a new Housing Bureau. The district separated and reorganized its urban planning and housing improvement functions to push redevelopment, reconstruction and small-scale residential projects — including the "Moa Town" and "Moa Housing" programs — forward more swiftly and systematically. A dedicated Moa Housing Division will be set up within the new bureau to handle small-scale improvement projects, with a focus on building a residential environment that balances development with the interests of original residents and tenants.

A task force for the East Seoul Terminal modernization project will also be established within the Urban Management Bureau's urban planning division. The team will serve as a single coordination point among the Seoul Metropolitan Government, private-sector partners and related agencies to keep the terminal's modernization on track.

In addition, the existing Future City Bureau will be renamed the Urban Management Bureau, and the Transportation and Construction Bureau will become the Lifestyle Transportation Bureau. The Urban Management Bureau will focus on urban planning and infrastructure, while the Lifestyle Transportation Bureau will strengthen pedestrian environments, streetscapes and spatial information services to build a more efficient city management system.

Welfare and education functions will also be significantly reinforced.

To create a better environment for raising children, the Children and Youth Division will be transferred to the Culture and Education Bureau, and a new after-school care team will be established. The Education Support Division and the Lifelong Education Division will be merged to deliver more efficient education services across all life stages.

To address the challenges of a super-aged society, the Welfare Policy Division will be reorganized into a Welfare and Care Division, and a dedicated integrated care team will be added to strengthen combined medical and long-term care services. The Social Welfare and Disability Division will be split into a Social Welfare Division and a Disability Welfare Division to improve specialization and policy responsiveness in each area.

Youth policy and future administrative functions will also be expanded. The Jobs and Youth Division will be reorganized into a Youth Policy Division, and a new youth support team will be created to comprehensively handle youth employment, startup support, housing and lifestyle assistance programs.

To keep pace with digital transformation, including AI, the Smart Information Planning Team will be reorganized into an AI Strategy Team to accelerate AI-driven administrative innovation and the development of new initiatives.

Further changes include renaming the Parks and Green Space Division to the Parks and Leisure Division, the Environment Division to the Climate and Environment Division, and the Administrative Support Bureau to the Administrative Bureau. The Public Health and Sanitation Division will be transferred to the Safety and Environment Bureau's sanitation section to strengthen coordination between food safety and environmental work, while the public health center will sharpen its focus on core public health functions such as health promotion and infectious disease response.

"This reorganization reflects a strong determination to complete the transformation we set out to achieve when the ninth administration launched," District Mayor Kim Gyeong-ho said. "On this foundation, we will do our utmost to realize a happy Gwangjin where work, home and leisure come together."