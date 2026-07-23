Four officials in Seoul's Gangseo-gu have been promoted to Grade 4 director-level positions under District Mayor Jin Gyo-hwin.

The district promoted Lee Jae-hyeok, head of the Administrative Support Division; Ju Mi-jeong, head of the Local Economy Division; Kim Yeong-seon, head of the Welfare Support Division; and U Jin-han, head of the Safety Management Division, all to Grade 4.

Seven others were also promoted to Grade 5 division chief level, including Noh Eun-yeong, a team leader in the Finance Division.

◆Seoul Gangseo-gu

Grade 4 promotions: Lee Jae-hyeok (Administrative Support Division), Ju Mi-jeong (Local Economy Division), Kim Yeong-seon (Welfare Support Division), U Jin-han (Safety Management Division)

Grade 5 promotions: Noh Eun-yeong (Finance Division), Han Su-yeong (Local Economy Division), Park Dong-geun (Resource Circulation Division), Kim Hye-yeon (Disability Welfare Division), Hyeon Gyu-hui (Housing Division), Kim Sang-gyeong (Construction Management Division), An Mi-yeong (Welfare Policy Division)