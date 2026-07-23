President Lee Jae Myung chaired a public forum Thursday to hear directly from experts and citizens on broad real estate policy — covering housing supply, lending and taxation — with calls for deregulation expected to dominate the proceedings.

At the forum, Lee described real estate as "one of South Korea's greatest challenges" and said he intended to revisit all available policy tools — supply, finance and taxation — from the ground up.

Amid ongoing controversy over lending restrictions on end-users, Lee said policymakers must examine whether financial instruments are being used to fuel speculative demand. He also expressed caution about using tax policy as a tool to manage market demand.