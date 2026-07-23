President Lee Jae Myung chairs a public forum Thursday to hear directly from experts and citizens on broad real estate policy — covering housing supply, lending and taxation — amid expectations that calls for deregulation will dominate the discussion. Shown is an apartment complex in central Seoul, photographed Thursday morning with a 360-degree camera. Photo by Lim Se-jun
President Lee Jae Myung chaired a public forum Thursday to hear directly from experts and citizens on broad real estate policy — covering housing supply, lending and taxation — with calls for deregulation expected to dominate the proceedings.
At the forum, Lee described real estate as "one of South Korea's greatest challenges" and said he intended to revisit all available policy tools — supply, finance and taxation — from the ground up.
Amid ongoing controversy over lending restrictions on end-users, Lee said policymakers must examine whether financial instruments are being used to fuel speculative demand. He also
expressed caution about using tax policy as a tool to manage market demand. President Lee Jae Myung chairs a public forum Thursday to hear directly from experts and citizens on broad real estate policy — covering housing supply, lending and taxation — amid expectations that calls for deregulation will dominate the discussion. Shown is an apartment complex in central Seoul, photographed Thursday morning. Photo by Lim Se-jun President Lee Jae Myung chairs a public forum Thursday to hear directly from experts and citizens on broad real estate policy — covering housing supply, lending and taxation — amid expectations that calls for deregulation will dominate the discussion. Shown is an apartment complex in central Seoul, photographed Thursday morning. Photo by Lim Se-jun President Lee Jae Myung chairs a public forum Thursday to hear directly from experts and citizens on broad real estate policy — covering housing supply, lending and taxation — amid expectations that calls for deregulation will dominate the discussion. A real estate agency window in central Seoul displays a news clipping about rising apartment prices, photographed Thursday morning. Photo by Lim Se-jun President Lee Jae Myung chairs a public forum Thursday to hear directly from experts and citizens on broad real estate policy — covering housing supply, lending and taxation — amid expectations that calls for deregulation will dominate the discussion. Property listings are posted in the window of a real estate agency in central Seoul, photographed Thursday morning. Photo by Lim Se-jun Citizens watch a national public forum on real estate policy at Seoul Station's main concourse in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Thursday morning. President Lee Jae Myung chaired the forum to hear directly from experts and citizens on broad real estate policy, including housing supply, lending and taxation. Photo by Lim Se-jun
A citizen watches a national public forum on real estate policy at Seoul Station's main concourse in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Thursday morning. President Lee Jae Myung chaired the forum to hear directly from experts and citizens on broad real estate policy, including housing supply, lending and taxation. Photo by Lim Se-jun jun@heraldcorp.com
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