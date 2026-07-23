A story about a beachgoer who left an iPad behind at a crowded summer beach and recovered it safely a day later has gone viral online.

According to a post on Threads, a user identified only as A visited Gajin Beach in Goseong, Gangwon Province, on July 11 with her daughter for a weekend outing. The two set up a shade tent and spent the day at the beach, but that evening A realized she had left her iPad behind.

More than 24 hours had already passed since she lost the device, and the beach was packed with summer vacationers, so A had in effect given up on ever seeing it again.

Still, on the slim chance it might still be there, she went back to the beach — and was stunned by what she found.

The iPad was sitting exactly where she had left it. Someone had carefully wrapped it in plastic to protect it from sand and rain.

"I went back just in case, and someone had wrapped the iPad neatly in plastic and left it there," A wrote. "I'm so, so grateful." She added that she still could not believe the device had sat there untouched through Sunday evening. "I went expecting it to be gone for sure — I can't tell you how thankful I was to find it still there," she said.

She also recalled a past experience in which she had left a luxury wallet at a cafe an hour's drive away and recovered it six hours later, saying "South Korea is truly the best."

Fellow users flooded the post with reactions. "What makes it even more touching is the thoughtfulness of wrapping it in plastic so it wouldn't get wet," one wrote. Another said they had once left an iPad on a bench at a scenic overlook during a drive with their child and found it still there when they went back late at night. Others chimed in: "Moments like this remind you how kind and warm-hearted Koreans are," "This could only happen in our country," and "This really fills you with faith in humanity."