Apartment sale and jeonse prices in the South Jeolla-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City are rising, with analysts saying expectations surrounding an 800 trillion won semiconductor development project have partly driven the gains.

According to the Korea Real Estate Board's weekly apartment price trend report for the third week of July, released Thursday, the apartment sale price index for the South Jeolla-Gwangju area rose 0.04 percent.

The gain was smaller than the national average of 0.09 percent and the Greater Seoul area's 0.18 percent, but outpaced the provincial average, which was flat at 0.00 percent.

The Korea Real Estate Board attributed the price gains primarily to major complexes in Okam-dong and Yonghae-dong in Mokpo, and in Bitgaram-dong and Songwol-dong in Naju.

In the second week of July — when the Korea Real Estate Board first published a combined South Jeolla-Gwangju apartment sale and jeonse price report to coincide with the launch of the special metropolitan city — the sale price index had risen 0.03 percent.

The jeonse price index for the third week of July climbed 0.02 percent.

The jeonse price index for the second week of July had been flat at 0.00 percent.