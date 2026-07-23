Kumho Resort is running a guest-participation clothing donation campaign to promote resource recycling, environmental protection and a culture of sharing.

The resort will hold the weeklong campaign, titled "Meaningful Travel: Check Out for the Earth," from Monday through Aug. 2.

The campaign invites resort guests to donate unworn clothing as an act of giving and resource circulation. Kumho Resort has partnered with Goodwill Store, a nonprofit supporting the independence of people with disabilities, to run the campaign for a third consecutive year — this year marking its fifth edition. The drive is timed to the summer vacation season to encourage guests to participate while traveling.

The campaign runs at four Kumho Resort locations — Tongyeong, Hwasun, Seorak and Asan Spa Forest — and guests can join by dropping off at least three clothing items at the front desk of any participating property. Donated items will be resold through Goodwill Store's 51 locations nationwide, with proceeds going toward job creation and independence support for people with developmental disabilities.

Guests who donate at the designated drop-off desks will receive a donation receipt and be eligible for a tax deduction. Participants will also receive a complimentary sauna pass at the Tongyeong, Seorak and Hwasun locations, or a free beverage voucher at Asan Spa Forest.

Since its launch in 2024, the "Meaningful Travel" campaign has collected more than 5,100 clothing items across four drives. Based on the resources saved by recycling a single T-shirt, that is equivalent to conserving approximately 13 million liters of water and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 20,000 kilograms.

Meanwhile, Kumho Resort is also running an "ESG One-Liner Challenge" on its official Instagram channel through Aug. 2 in conjunction with the campaign. Participants can enter by leaving a comment on the event post describing a personal eco-friendly habit they practice, and 10 winners selected by draw will each receive a mobile gift voucher.

"Thanks to our customers' continued support and participation, the clothing donation campaign has become one of Kumho Resort's signature ESG initiatives," a resort official said. "We will continue to build a sustainable travel culture through a variety of ESG activities, so that guests can naturally experience the values of environmental protection and sharing as part of their travels."