Singer WOODZ, whose real name is Cho Seung-youn, is moving into acting in earnest. He has joined a major film alongside top-tier actors including Lee Byung-hun, Go Youn-jung and Lee Do-hyun, with the project expected to draw large audiences.

Production company HYBEMEDIAcorp officially announced Thursday that WOODZ has been cast in "Nambul."

"Nambul" is a hardboiled martial-arts action film following nine warriors who set out for Tsushima Island to rescue captives taken by Japanese pirates in the early Joseon period. The film centers on their fierce struggle as fighters of different abilities and ranks risk their lives on a perilous expedition.

The film had already generated anticipation with the earlier casting announcements of Lee Byung-hun, Go Youn-jung and Lee Do-hyun. Cho will play "Cheotnnom," a skilled archer who volunteers for the dangerous mission to provide for the family he left behind at home. The character is driven by a strong sense of responsibility and conviction — determined to protect both his comrades and his family.

The role marks a significant new chapter for WOODZ as he pursues an acting career under his given name, Cho Seung-youn.

Already established as a distinctive singer-songwriter, he made his screen debut in "Slight Strum Mute," which opened in February.

"Nambul" is the directorial debut of cinematographer Lee Mo-gae, who shot "12.12: The Day," "Exhuma," "Hunt," "Yahdang" and "Emergency Declaration." Lee won the arts award in the film category at the Baeksang Arts Awards and the cinematography prize at the Blue Dragon Film Awards for his work on "12.12: The Day."

HYBEMEDIAcorp is producing the film. The company's credits include "12.12: The Day," "Harbin," "The Man Standing Next," "Inside Men," "Deliver Us From Evil" and the Disney+ original series "Made in Korea."