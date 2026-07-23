Model and influencer Ayolyi, 34, has revealed she is in a new relationship, four years after her divorce.

On Wednesday, Ayolyi posted a series of photos and videos on her social media, captioning them "Date diary — start."

The posts showed her enjoying a date with a man whose face was covered with a sticker, though his tall frame and broad shoulders caught fans' attention.

"Yes, I am in a relationship," she confirmed in the post.

When fans commented that her partner must be handsome, she replied playfully, "I covered his face so carefully, and now you say things like that — I'll have to hide it forever."

Ayolyi married racing driver Seo Ju-won in 2018 but divorced in 2022. She currently runs a YouTube channel with about 770,000 subscribers and works as a fashion and beauty entrepreneur.