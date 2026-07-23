Old social media posts by political broker Myung Tae-gyun are drawing renewed attention after Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was sentenced Wednesday to a 10 million won ($6,750) fine — a conviction-nullifying penalty — in his first trial on allegations that Myung paid for polling on his behalf.

A review of Myung's Facebook page Thursday shows that on June 4, the day Oh won a historic fifth term as Seoul mayor in the June 3 local elections, Myung congratulated him while also issuing a pointed warning. "Congratulations on your election," he wrote, "but without meaning to spoil the celebration — as you well know, a first-trial guilty verdict is coming. Don't act rashly. Stay composed and keep yourself in check."

In a separate post the same day, Myung suggested the legal battle could become a story of overcoming adversity for Oh, who has emerged as a leading presidential contender. "Oh Se-hoon had no story. This Seoul mayoral race has given him a new one. Is there any former president of this country who didn't have a story? Win the polling-payment trial too, and make it your story," he wrote.

On June 16, Myung took another swipe at Oh, writing: "Why can't conservatives simply say 'thank you' when they've received help, or 'I'm sorry' when they've caused harm? Filing four complaints and lawsuits against me is the height of ingratitude. Underestimate a country boy and you'll lose the Seoul mayor's seat — and your presidential dreams will go up in smoke."

Two days later, on June 18, Myung shared photos of himself at a protest outside the Jamsil ballot-counting center in Seoul, which had been blockaded amid a ballot shortage during the June 3 local elections. "Funny — Oh Se-hoon is the only one not at the Olympic Park handball arena," he wrote, adding: "I'm glad I can at least give the people of Seoul the gift of a by-election, even if not a full re-election."

In another post the same day, Myung said that if a Seoul mayoral by-election were held due to Oh's Political Funds Act violation, an April vote the following year would favor the Democratic Party of Korea, while an October vote would favor the People Power Party — and either outcome would have a significant impact on the general election.

On Wednesday, Criminal Agreement Division 22 of Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Judge Jo Hyeong-woo, found Oh guilty of receiving polling results from political broker Myung Tae-gyun on multiple occasions and having a supporter cover the costs — a violation of the Political Funds Act — and sentenced him to a fine of 10 million won and an additional surcharge of 21 million won.

Former Seoul Deputy Mayor for Political Affairs Kang Cheol-won and businessman Kim Han-jeong, who were indicted alongside Oh, were sentenced to fines of 3 million won and 5 million won, respectively.

Under the Public Official Election Act, an elected official whose conviction for a Political Funds Act violation carries a prison term or a fine of 1 million won or more is automatically disqualified from office once the sentence is finalized.

The court found Oh guilty of receiving polling results from Myung on multiple occasions ahead of the April 7, 2021, Seoul mayoral by-election and having Kim Han-jeong — a longtime supporter — cover the costs.

The court said the offense was serious because Oh's polling requests were tied to an intent to conduct "candidate-name polling" prohibited under the Public Official Election Act. "Despite having served as a National Assembly member and Seoul mayor and being well acquainted with the Political Funds Act, he consistently refused to accept responsibility during the trial. A sentence stripping him of his public office qualifications was unavoidable," the court said.

Immediately after the sentencing, Oh told reporters he could not accept the ruling. "The verdict was based solely on the testimony of Myung Tae-gyun — the world's biggest liar — and circumstantial evidence," he said, adding that he would contest the decision on appeal.

Meanwhile, Myung was sentenced to one year and six months in prison and taken into custody at the conclusion of his own first trial on July 13, on charges of providing former President Yoon Suk Yeol with free polling services dozens of times during his presidential campaign. Myung filed an appeal the same day.