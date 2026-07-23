Kyochon Food & Beverage announced Thursday that it ran a hands-on program called Kyochon1991 School for foreign tourists to mark the first of the three hottest days of summer on the traditional Korean calendar, as part of its push to promote K-chicken culture globally.

The company signed an MOU with the Institute of Korean Royal Cuisine last June and has since run cooking classes, exhibitions and the Kyochon1991 School program to introduce Korean fried chicken and makgeolli culture to foreign visitors.

On July 15, the program was held at a hansik cultural space called Eum in Jongno-gu, Seoul, drawing 24 foreign tourists from 13 countries. Participants learned about Korea's traditional practice of eating chicken on the hottest days of summer to restore energy, heard about Kyochon's brand history and made the chain's "Salsal Fried" chicken themselves. They also mixed highballs using "Eunhasu Makgeolli," a makgeolli produced under the traditional liquor brand Balhyo Gongbang 1991.

A French tourist who took part said the combination of makgeolli-based highballs paired with fried chicken was "surprisingly unique and wonderful," adding that it would likely remain the most special memory of her trip to Korea.

Kyochon1991 School launched in 2023 for domestic customers before expanding to overseas tourists in 2024. Since January, it has operated on a reservation basis at Kyochon Food & Beverage's education center in Osan. The program has recently been linked to "K-Chicken Travel," a culinary exchange initiative featuring globally renowned guest chefs, and is growing into a premium food tourism offering representing hansik.