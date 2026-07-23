A 96-year-old woman found wandering alone in a downpour has been safely reunited with her family after a police officer came to her aid, drawing wide attention online.

The Korean National Police Agency shared the story on its official social media Wednesday, posting a photo of the elderly woman walking under an umbrella alongside an officer somewhere in Seoul. "On a day of heavy rain, we found a 96-year-old woman who had lost her way and was wandering alone through an alley, soaked to the bone," the agency wrote.

The agency described the scene: "It was a narrow, slippery alley where even a patrol car could not enter. The officer held an umbrella over her and, worried she might fall, held her hand tightly and walked with her."

The agency added that the woman was safely returned to her family.

The post drew warm responses from readers. "This photo warms my heart," one commenter wrote. Others added: "What a reassuring sight from behind — so glad she made it home safely through the downpour"; "We need more officers like that in Korea"; "A fall on a wet road could have been serious — thank goodness she was all right"; and "I was deeply moved by the officer's warmth in holding her hand tight in the rain."