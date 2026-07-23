Roem, a romantic women's wear brand operated by Eland World, has unveiled its "Summer Vacance" collection.

The collection draws on colors inspired by brilliant summer sunshine and incorporates romantic details that reflect the brand's identity. Items include a neck-shirring short-sleeve blouse, a cropped three-quarter-sleeve blouse, an embroidered lace blouse, a satin mini skirt, white capri pants and a V-neck mini dress — all designed with a feminine sensibility.

The standout piece, the neck-shirring short-sleeve blouse, features a check pattern and shirring detail. It pairs easily with a range of bottoms, including capri pants, midi skirts and denim pants.

"We hope customers use this collection to create a romantic vacation look that captures the unique sensibility of Roem," a brand official said.